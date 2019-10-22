I bought the Office Professional Plus 2019 through the Microsoft Home Use Program couple years ago.
Got the Key in email from MSFT and also a link to download the the 64Bit copy of Office Pro Plus 2019 at that time
I didn't use it at that time but now when I went to use it by attempting to download the full installer, the link is no longer valid.
It seems like with Office 365 going subscription based, MS has removed all references to the standalone downloads.
Any ideas where I can download it from ? I did search on Microsoft site but not able to find a full installer anywhere
When click on any download Office link it prompts me to sign into Office online and when I do, it only allows me to download Office 365/subscription version.
Thanks
