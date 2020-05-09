Results 1 to 2 of 2
  Today, 11:17 AM #1
    ruup
    Default Update my old Sony laptop

    Hi, I had cause to format my old Sony . I get an error message when I try to update which tells me that I have updated too many times so go away. Is there anywhere to get support for Windows 7 ? (Microsoft have abandoned it). Cheers
  Today, 12:10 PM #2
    1101
    Default Re: Update my old Sony laptop

    Hi

    Whats the EXACT error message
    Is this when you try to activate Win7 ? or when you try to UPDATE from Vista or XP to Win7 ?
    Or when you try to ACTIVATE MS Office ?

    DO you have a COA sticker on the Sony with Win7 install key ?
    Win7 is end of life, install Win10 using the 7 install key .
    What was the Original version of Win it came with ? xp,vista,7 ?
