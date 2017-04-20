Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:57 PM #1
    mzee
    mzee is offline
    Member mzee's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    2,434

    Question Windows 10 pro 2040 driving me nuts when installing!!!

    I was installing W10 Pro v2040 to a virtual machine, and when it came to asking for my Microsoft account password, I tried to continue, but it insisted on the password. Always before, it used to let me continue after a few attempts, but not this time! I had to find my password which I havn't used for a while. It then proceeded to waste more time with bothering me with all the new apps for W10..
    How can I skip all this crap? With Linux all the questions are asked at the beginning, you can then leave it until completed.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:17 PM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,705

    Default Re: Windows 10 pro 2040 driving me nuts when installing!!!

    That because you have installed it to use the MS account.

    What you do is when it gets to the point of asking to connect to the internet, bottom left you click on I don't have internet, it will ask again, and again you skip it, then it asks to name the account, you enter what ever name you want. it then asks for a password, you can give it one or leave it blank (upto you) it carry's on installing - thats it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Windows 10 User Account driving me nuts!
    By mzee in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 20-04-2017, 09:31 AM
  2. IE-9 driving me nuts!
    By mzee in forum PressF1
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 06-09-2012, 09:11 AM
  3. Active X is driving me nuts!!
    By mzee in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 14-10-2011, 11:30 PM
  4. U tube driving me nuts!
    By mzee in forum PressF1
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 20-09-2011, 12:52 PM
  5. Network Driving Me Nuts! >_<
    By JamesStewart in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-04-2003, 10:43 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources