I was installing W10 Pro v2040 to a virtual machine, and when it came to asking for my Microsoft account password, I tried to continue, but it insisted on the password. Always before, it used to let me continue after a few attempts, but not this time! I had to find my password which I havn't used for a while. It then proceeded to waste more time with bothering me with all the new apps for W10..
How can I skip all this crap? With Linux all the questions are asked at the beginning, you can then leave it until completed.
