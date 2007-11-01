I have been trying out the virtual machine which comes with Linux Mint. It is brilliant, very simple to set up, and seems to be compatible with W10, and a swag of Linux Os's'.
Just a couple of things need seeing to:
How to enlarge the virtual drive after setup?
How to set up sharing with a partition on the hard drive?
There is a setting for both USB3, and 2. On 3 it lists the USB, but will not open it. Just a green band at the top of File Explorer in Windows 10 Pro (2040). Works fine on USB2.
