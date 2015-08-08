I am gradually losing the various problems with my brand new Lenovo Thinkpad E15. I had to buy a VGA to HDMi adaptor so I could connect my old external 19" Monitor to my new laptop.I only want to use the big monitor when I watch DVDs
The new ada33ptor works and default is set to Dual Display.
When I turned on big monitor instead of displaying what was on laptop screen it came up with an error message "Not in Range".
Daughter's boyfriend suggested that the big monitor may need a lower resolution than the laptop (1920 x 1080.
I went into display settings and found second monitor which by default had same 1920x 1080 but could not find a tab with which to modify resolution. I then did some browsing which suggested that it was best to have same resolution for both monitors.
Can members please guide me on this issue
Thanks
