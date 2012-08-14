Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:21 PM #1
    tommy
    tommy is offline
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    51

    Default How to crop a video?

    Hi all,
    I took a few videos on my iPhone this weekend and, being in a hurry to capture the scene, did not zoom in sufficiently in a couple of them so the subject is too far in the background. It looks like there are a number of programs available that will crop videos but I don't know if they will do the job, ie do they crop the entire video in one hit or can parts be cropped and parts be left as is? Has anyone done this before? The videos are in MOV format and I'm using Windows 8.1.
    Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:14 PM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,697

    Default Re: How to crop a video?

    In cases like that in the past I have zoomed the movie or a picture and then recapture the zoomed area. You may lose a little bit in quality depending on how good the original is.

    There are several programs that you can use. Did you want audio as well ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Suggestions for Photo editing software (resize/crop to 1366x768)
    By Daniel.Drache in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 14-08-2012, 12:03 PM
  2. Monday Laughs..............A good crop, including some recycled goodies...........
    By Billy T in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 29-01-2010, 01:01 PM
  3. Late Corn Crop = Starvation?
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 27-05-2008, 04:59 PM
  4. Crop XviD movies
    By Greven in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 21-09-2005, 12:02 PM
  5. Free software that can print with 'Crop Marks'?
    By l0gic in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 03-03-2005, 08:50 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources