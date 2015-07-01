Been battling with W10 mail for quite some time and been studying. Have tried reset, change sync settings etc. Works for a while but eventually Mail fails to sync again. Some of the time, simply restarting Mail sorts it, other times I've had to log off/reboot. Recently updated to ver 2004 but the situation didn't improve.
At one stage I tried another email program but got frustrated and uninstalled it.
AFAIK, the problem starts once Windows boots, sometimes Mail works as it should, other times it takes a while, then there's the time/s when it needs rebooting. I wondered if the initial starting of Mail could be delayed and whether that would fix it?
Keen to hear any solutions please, thanks.
Sandy Bridge i5
SSD
64bit Home 10
Linked inbox 2 accounts
