15 Sept i bought from PB Tech a brand new Lenovo Thinkpad E15 -Intel I7 Win 10 Pro 16gb Ram 512 SSD Wifi 6 .
I have had lots of issues so far. When I bought it I installed all the Windows updates including Edge 2004 (had come with 19090.
Some problem s e.g. Start Menu -slides down and i have to press Ctrl key and then drag side bar back to program i want. -sometimes do not have to do this.
Web sites e.g. MS community - select using down arrow in drop down box -will flash up names then revert to arrow without allowing me to select the relevant option.
I exported my Outlook pst file from a back up HDD -many items e.g. categories ,contacts and tasks missing.(I notice the file now shows as IMAP ost) I plugged in my external DVD drive but it would not play DVDs even though WMV and region 4 (operate fine on old laptop. I have deliberately not downloaded many of my old programmes because i wanted to get new laptop working properly first.
Today i finally contacted PB Tech Support by phone. (some onsite services down because of Covid). The response re remote DVD playing was try another programme e.g VlLC Media Player.
I did tonight -plays DVDs but has sound level issues.
The staff member also suggested i do a factory reset.
I am rather reluctant to do that as I am extremely busy and it took hours to install all subsequent Windows Security updates that had occurred after what was on the new laptop
Comments please
Have i just got the "lemon "of a batch.? I see a review from someone who bought same model 5 days after me and they expressed delight.
I had chosen this model because of its high specs. I have also made a point of installing all the Updates from Lenovo
thanks
Neil
