I have been having a look at what's available on You Tube and it's simply amazing! I could never watch half of it and if I did I would need to be watching all day. I don't have that much time or inclination. And yet I have seen many that look interesting and so I'll have a look at some of them. But I wonder: who watches it all? There must be some people who spend a fair amount of their time watching. But that's not all. There is Netflix as well. Are there others?
So where do they store all those videos and what sort of capacity do they require? It must be huge. And it's all free. So how do they make their money? It can't be from advertising as I see no ads. So what do they do for income? And is it all American? Perhaps there's something similar in the UK? I'd be interested to know the answer to some of these questions.
Bookmarks