    You Tube: They must have a very big hard drive

    I have been having a look at what's available on You Tube and it's simply amazing! I could never watch half of it and if I did I would need to be watching all day. I don't have that much time or inclination. And yet I have seen many that look interesting and so I'll have a look at some of them. But I wonder: who watches it all? There must be some people who spend a fair amount of their time watching. But that's not all. There is Netflix as well. Are there others?

    So where do they store all those videos and what sort of capacity do they require? It must be huge. And it's all free. So how do they make their money? It can't be from advertising as I see no ads. So what do they do for income? And is it all American? Perhaps there's something similar in the UK? I'd be interested to know the answer to some of these questions.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Google_data_centers



    There is no official data on how many servers are in Google data centers, but Gartner estimated in a July 2016 report that Google at the time had 2.5 million servers. This number is changing as the company expands capacity and refreshes its hardware.

    And:

    https://www.8bitmen.com/youtube-data...storage-space/
    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    But I wonder: who watches it all? There must be some people who spend a fair amount of their time watching.
    Since I gave up TV watching I've spent a lot of time on YT. For example, last night was a few hours watching old America's Cup racing. I watch a ton of car videos, reviews and maintenance, recipes, plane videos and flight reviews, train trips and reviews, RV'ing around the US...watching all the people who have a life lol
