It seems clear that there is no ability within Windows 10 to pin a particular window to stay on top of other windows. For instance, my wish is to pin the Task
Manager, just at times, on top of my photo-editing and other programs. Other people might wish to pin a calculator or notepad to stay in position, instead of
disappearing beneath other windows. In my research into possibilities, there is at least one third party app to achieve this, called DeskPins, which is considered
good by TechJunkie
https://www.techjunkie.com/how-to-pi...in-windows-10/
Best option?
