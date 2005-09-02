Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:42 PM #1
    stuffed
    stuffed is online now
    An old sod
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Arrowtown
    Posts
    728

    Cool How to stop a PC from auto rebooting?

    What is the best way to stop a W10 PC rebooting automatically?
    Just that stream videos from it and its a damn inconvenience!
    Have done a search and so many different options.
    Thanks
    "Why work on Wednesday and stuff up two good long weekends"
    W10 Home 64-bit,Intel Core i7 @ 3.20GHz,RAM 16GB, ROG STRIX B360-I GAMING (LGA1151),PHL 257E7 (1920x1080@60Hz),4095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (EVGA), 1TB SSD, 4TB HDD, 4TB USB SSD.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:46 PM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,686

    Default Re: How to stop a PC from auto rebooting?

    What's it rebooting From ?

    Got Computers here that haven't been rebooted unless I tell them to.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:56 PM #3
    stuffed
    stuffed is online now
    An old sod
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Arrowtown
    Posts
    728

    Default Re: How to stop a PC from auto rebooting?

    I have no idea what it is rebooting from.
    How can I tell?
    Thanks
    "Why work on Wednesday and stuff up two good long weekends"
    W10 Home 64-bit,Intel Core i7 @ 3.20GHz,RAM 16GB, ROG STRIX B360-I GAMING (LGA1151),PHL 257E7 (1920x1080@60Hz),4095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (EVGA), 1TB SSD, 4TB HDD, 4TB USB SSD.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. pc rebooting
    By keoss in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 02-09-2005, 06:50 PM
  2. PC Keeps Rebooting
    By muzstar in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 27-02-2005, 09:47 AM
  3. PC Keeps Rebooting
    By Term_X in forum PressF1
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 07-01-2004, 06:56 PM
  4. Rebooting
    By Naraku Kasai in forum PressF1
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 20-09-2002, 08:33 AM
  5. Stop Forum Abuse, Stop Caps Abuse: Legalise Lobotomies.ise
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 18-06-2002, 10:41 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources