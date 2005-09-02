What is the best way to stop a W10 PC rebooting automatically?
Just that stream videos from it and its a damn inconvenience!
Have done a search and so many different options.
Thanks
What is the best way to stop a W10 PC rebooting automatically?
Just that stream videos from it and its a damn inconvenience!
Have done a search and so many different options.
Thanks
"Why work on Wednesday and stuff up two good long weekends"
W10 Home 64-bit,Intel Core i7 @ 3.20GHz,RAM 16GB, ROG STRIX B360-I GAMING (LGA1151),PHL 257E7 (1920x1080@60Hz),4095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (EVGA), 1TB SSD, 4TB HDD, 4TB USB SSD.
What's it rebooting From ?
Got Computers here that haven't been rebooted unless I tell them to.
I have no idea what it is rebooting from.
How can I tell?
Thanks
"Why work on Wednesday and stuff up two good long weekends"
W10 Home 64-bit,Intel Core i7 @ 3.20GHz,RAM 16GB, ROG STRIX B360-I GAMING (LGA1151),PHL 257E7 (1920x1080@60Hz),4095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (EVGA), 1TB SSD, 4TB HDD, 4TB USB SSD.
Bookmarks