  Today, 10:19 AM
    Sick Puppy
    Default Asus K73TA/A73T laptop - Win 10 installation issues: accept, fiddle, or go to 8.1?

    Hi everyone, I have a bit of a conundrum, and would really appreciate your assistance please.

    So... I have an older laptop that originally came with Windows 7. It is an ASUS K73TA and 8GB DRAM and an AMD processor and built in graphics card (A6-3400M & Radeon HD 6520G), which seems to also be known as an A73T. It also has dual HDD's and a DVD writer.

    It was offered the upgrades to windows 8 and 10, which I passed on at the time. Once Windows 7 came to end of life, I checked the specs, found it was compatible, and did a clean install. I've upgraded the chipset driver, which was only upgraded by AMD to Windows 8.1, and also swapped for an SSD.

    Issues: Occasionally likes to throw a hissyfit with a slow start; windows does not recognise the second hard drive, or the optical drive (although both are visible in BIOS, and the second drive occasionally comes up in disk management as an uninitialised drive - I've swapped the drive with another to get the same result). I have managed to get it to recognise the second hard drive once, upon installing the chipset driver, unfortunately it disappeared again.

    I've attempted the steps to have the laptop 'see' the drives, like updating the drivers, deleting the IDE/Sata drivers to have them reinstall. No success, and the only way I can get the optical drive driver is removing the drive itself in order to find the model. I cannot locate disassembly manual, there is nothing similar on youtube.

    So I took it to a shop recommended by a friend in IT, their opinion was that AMD were rubbish and I should sell it ASAP as it will die soon. Well mate, it's given me six years of faultless service, and I would like to continue using it for a few more, so off you trot!

    AMD tech support have said they don't have drivers, and ASUS said initially it may take windows 10, but have since suggested that I upgrade to windows 8.1 instead.

    So, from here: do I leave as is with Windows 10, which is working (kinda/mostly), persevere with trying to get the hardware going (is there a driver or something I am missing?), or step back to Windows 8.1, in which everything theoretically should work? Your thoughts are appreciated, and thank you for reading
  Today, 10:23 AM
    piroska
    Default Re: Asus K73TA/A73T laptop - Win 10 installation issues: accept, fiddle, or go to 8.1

    Quote Originally Posted by Sick Puppy View Post
    Issues: Occasionally likes to throw a hissyfit with a slow start; windows does not recognise the second hard drive, or the optical drive (although both are visible in BIOS, and the second drive occasionally comes up in disk management as an uninitialised drive - I've swapped the drive with another to get the same result). I have managed to get it to recognise the second hard drive once, upon installing the chipset driver, unfortunately it disappeared again.

    So I took it to a shop recommended by a friend in IT, their opinion was that AMD were rubbish and I should sell it ASAP as it will die soon.
    Not real techs then. What an amazingly stupid comment. The CPU being AMD has nothing to do with the drive issue.
    Could be a BIOS thing....flashing it perhaps?
    Send it to a real tech...Wainuitech for instance. Courier fee wouldn't be much.
  Today, 11:30 AM
    Driftwood
    Default Re: Asus K73TA/A73T laptop - Win 10 installation issues: accept, fiddle, or go to 8.1

    You don't say what you got your clean install from.
    I would use a windows 10 ISO on a USB drive.
    I would also remove the second hard drive until the install is complete.
  Today, 11:37 AM
    Sick Puppy
    Default Re: Asus K73TA/A73T laptop - Win 10 installation issues: accept, fiddle, or go to 8.1

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    Not real techs then. What an amazingly stupid comment. The CPU being AMD has nothing to do with the drive issue.
    Could be a BIOS thing....flashing it perhaps?
    Send it to a real tech...Wainuitech for instance. Courier fee wouldn't be much.
    Sadly it would be, I'm in Sydney! Was Napier, then Wellie, then Chch, but alas, Sydney from 2012.

    I wasn't impressed with the tech, went on a recommendation. Service industry here isn't great...

    BIOS is on latest version.
  Today, 11:40 AM
    Sick Puppy
    Default Re: Asus K73TA/A73T laptop - Win 10 installation issues: accept, fiddle, or go to 8.1

    Quote Originally Posted by Driftwood View Post
    You don't say what you got your clean install from.
    I would use a windows 10 ISO on a USB drive.
    I would also remove the second hard drive until the install is complete.
    First attempt was on original HDD as an upgrade from windows 7 through the microsoft website. Second hard drive and wireless card were both removed until install was successful, by which I mean it turned on again! I then installed second HDD, but alas, nothing.

    Second attempt was a clean install using Rufus onto the SSD. Symptoms were the same re: second drive and optical.

    Have gone on to Asus website to update chipset and card reader.

    It wasn't a straightforward process for me - had never done anything like this before, had to update the BIOS, remove peripherals and related drivers (card reader and wireless) to get it to windows 10, took me a few attempts. Learned a lot, but yeah, feeling a tad out of my depth and that I missed something obvious.
