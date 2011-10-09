Can someone please give a simple explanation as to the difference between these versions. After 10 years my CHP Compaq 610 (which has Win `10 Pro v 2004) is in death throes so I have been searching for a new 15.6"laptop. More than 50% of those viewed Noel Leeming, Harvey Norman, Ascent.com and PB Tech advertise Win 10 Home and 8gb ram. The explanation I was given was not very clear as to the difference between versions other than Pro is more suited to business use.I am looking favourably on a Lenovo Thiinkpad E15 -Intel I7 Wifi 6 and 16gb ram with Win 10 Pro.
Comments are appreciated FYI until this week's search I had never heard of Wifi Ac or Wifi 6. I now know about USB C
Thanks
