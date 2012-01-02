I use Filepuma.com to check for updates for certain programmes on my laptop. They push one of their products -Update Checker. I find ,however that Update Checker dos not list all programmes that have Updates -e.g. Opera browser. I then log off Update and go to Filepuma.com and periodically find programme updates missed by Update checker. A few weeks ago on Filepuma's website I sent a query re what is the reason for theses variances? I got a fairly quick reply -"thanks we'll get back to you asap. "Weeks later I still have not had an answer. FileHippo was the same -except they did not even have a "contact us" tab.
Are these "contact us" tabs -robots which generate auto responses and no human follows up?
Comments please
Thanks
