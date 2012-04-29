Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Roscoe
    The Goon Show Classics - free to a good home

    I have a six cassette collection of Goon Shows for any lover of the Goons. You will have to pick them up from an Auckland address.

    The episodes are:

    The Dreaded Batter Pudding Hurler of Bexhill-on-Sea
    The Histories of Pliny the Elder
    The Jet-Propelled Guided Naafi
    The Evils of Bushy Spon
    The International Christmas Pudding
    Lurgi Strikes Britian
    Napoleon's Piano
    The Flea
    The Treasure of Loch Lomond
    The Greenslade Story
    Wings Over Dagenham
    The Rent Collectors
    The Man Who Never Was
    The Case of the Missing CD Plates

    If you are interested please PM me and we can make some arrangements.
    piroska
    Re: The Goon Show Classics - free to a good home

    Awesome, I have some as MP3s and 4s on my pc, not many of those ones though.
    Ex-pctek
