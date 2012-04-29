I have a six cassette collection of Goon Shows for any lover of the Goons. You will have to pick them up from an Auckland address.
The episodes are:
The Dreaded Batter Pudding Hurler of Bexhill-on-Sea
The Histories of Pliny the Elder
The Jet-Propelled Guided Naafi
The Evils of Bushy Spon
The International Christmas Pudding
Lurgi Strikes Britian
Napoleon's Piano
The Flea
The Treasure of Loch Lomond
The Greenslade Story
Wings Over Dagenham
The Rent Collectors
The Man Who Never Was
The Case of the Missing CD Plates
If you are interested please PM me and we can make some arrangements.
Bookmarks