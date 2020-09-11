On trying to connect to my gmail account, I got an error message saying:
"Your IMAP server wants to alert you to the following: Please log in via your web browser:
https://support.google.com/mail/accounts/answer/78754
(Failure)"
On clicking "OK" I got the following:
"Enter your user name and password for the following server:
Server: imap.gmail.com
User name: (correctly given)
Password: *******
(check box) Save this password to your password list.
OK / Cancel
My wife gets the same response from both her iPad, and from her android smart phone.
Is this genuine?
