  11-09-2020, 10:15 AM #1
    Brucem
    Brucem is offline
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Christchurch
    Posts
    229

    Default MS Outlook spam?

    On trying to connect to my gmail account, I got an error message saying:
    "Your IMAP server wants to alert you to the following: Please log in via your web browser:
    https://support.google.com/mail/accounts/answer/78754
    (Failure)"

    On clicking "OK" I got the following:
    "Enter your user name and password for the following server:

    Server: imap.gmail.com
    User name: (correctly given)
    Password: *******

    (check box) Save this password to your password list.

    OK / Cancel

    My wife gets the same response from both her iPad, and from her android smart phone.

    Is this genuine?
  11-09-2020, 11:09 AM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,665

    Default Re: MS Outlook spam?

    Take it with caution, treat it as a scam until proven otherwise.

    Log into your gmail account via a browser and check for any mails there, delete any from Spam Folder or suspect in the inbox.
    Quote Originally Posted by B.M. View Post
    I'm afraid I have no idea what I'm doing
  11-09-2020, 11:32 AM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,665

    Default Re: MS Outlook spam?

    Edited to above. DONT use the link they gave you in a browser, manually enter your user name and password.
    Quote Originally Posted by B.M. View Post
    I'm afraid I have no idea what I'm doing
  11-09-2020, 11:36 AM #4
    1101
    1101 is offline
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,789

    Default Re: MS Outlook spam?

    Ive had a few cases with customers email where Ive had to login via webmail to get their Outlook(the program) access working .
    was just some weird security / verification thing .

    As above , dont click the links, just login to webmail manually.
    :-)

    It also might be your Gmail a/c has for no good reason disabled insecure apps . (it happens)
    https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/6010255
    Last edited by 1101; 11-09-2020 at 11:39 AM.
  Yesterday, 10:59 AM #5
    Brucem
    Brucem is offline
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Christchurch
    Posts
    229

    Default Re: MS Outlook spam?

    Thanks all, I have done that, without using their links, and all seems good.
