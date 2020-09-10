Results 1 to 7 of 7
  10-09-2020, 06:58 PM #1
    SabrinaF
    Default Windows 10 lags on i3 PC

    I'm using a PC with the following specs,

    Intel(R) Core (TM) i3-7100 CPU @3.90 GHz
    4.00 RAM (3.90 GB Usable)
    64.Bit OS, x64 based Processor

    Recently I upgraded my PC to Windows 10 from Windows 8. Since the upgrade, the PC seems to be lagging. Sometimes it freezes and takes a long time to load a webpage. Is this because of Windows 10? Are there specs not enough to perform Windows 10 tasks? I'm not much aware of PC hardware and I feel I've made wrong decisions at the moment. Any help regarding this is much appreciated. Thank you
  10-09-2020, 08:01 PM #2
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Windows 10 lags on i3 PC

    The amount of Memory is Basically at the lower level. The "Sweet spot" is 8GB.

    1st make sure windows is completely up to date. Click Start, go upto Settings ( cog icon) - Update and security -- Manually run it a couple of times till is says its all up to date.

    Once it is, disable some of the power resources, again From Settings -- Click System - Notifications and Actions - Turn them all off.

    From Settings -- privacy - General turn all Off. Next Scroll down Background Apps - Turn them all off ( you can do it all at once by turn off at once by up top Let Apps run in the Background).

    Reboot, the computer will be faster right away.

    Assuming its a Std Mechanical Drive that can also slow down your computer, could be wearing out or have bad sectors.

    Also what programs do you have running in the background ? What Antivirus and other items that are running on startup ?? You can tell by opening Task manager ( press ctrl + Alt + Del) Click task manager look at bottom left corner if it says Show More - click that Then on Start up Tab. OFTEN you can turn off a lot.

    Also upgrading from W8 to W10, can sometimes bring across all sorts of damage causing slowness.

    If you have the AV of Trend Micro, McAfee or AVG uninstall them, they will slow you right down ( AVG and McAfee Especially).

    Your Specs aren't way to low, I have a couple of Laptops, Celerons with 4 GB memory + SSD drives, while not powerful they do work quite well, start from off to running 100% in 15-25 Seconds.

    You can also check for corruptions. In The Search ( next to Start button) type CMD select run as Administrator, type in sfc /scannow Press enter - it will scan and either fix or advise of no problems sometimes if it cant fix there's other commands if required.
  10-09-2020, 09:54 PM #3
    Lawrence
    Default Re: Windows 10 lags on i3 PC

    Could check in Task Manager whats maxing out, either Ram or Disk when loading a Web page or other software

    A clean install is always better
    Just too add pays to check when was it last had the dust cleaned out,had a family member with a slow comp and found checking Temps it was frying it's self with dust and fibre from the carpet where it was sitting
  11-09-2020, 08:09 AM #4
    piroska
    Default Re: Windows 10 lags on i3 PC

    Quote Originally Posted by SabrinaF View Post
    Intel(R) Core (TM) i3-7100 CPU @3.90 GHz
    4.00 RAM (3.90 GB Usable)

    PC seems to be lagging. Sometimes it freezes and takes a long time to load a webpage.

    You need more RAM, the CPU is entry level but OK.
    It may not be the PC at all.....webpages....what broadband are you on? Wireless? ADSL? Fibre?
    Using wifi or ethernet?
  11-09-2020, 08:36 AM #5
    1101
    Default Re: Windows 10 lags on i3 PC

    the first thing you need , for better speed is a SSD hard drive
    The speed difference that a SSD makes is significant (in Win10)
    More RAM will certainly help , as you'll have less paging (which uses your slow Hard drive)

    Also is it only internet thats laggy. Or Do [programs like word take too long to start ?
    Hows the startup time ?
    If you leave it for 15minutes after startup does it settle down & run better ?
    Is it trying to download & install the 2404 update ?
    Try a Win10 Reset , and ONLY install whats needed
  11-09-2020, 06:07 PM #6
    SabrinaF
    Default Re: Windows 10 lags on i3 PC

    Thank you very much for this information. All the people adviced me about this lack of RAM issue.. Further more, I'm using fiber connection and it works fine.. Windows is up-to-date. I will used this information occasionally and try to solve my problem
  Yesterday, 10:35 AM #7
    paulw
    Default Re: Windows 10 lags on i3 PC

    Quote Originally Posted by SabrinaF View Post
    Thank you very much for this information. All the people adviced me about this lack of RAM issue.. Further more, I'm using fiber connection and it works fine.. Windows is up-to-date. I will used this information occasionally and try to solve my problem
    Just hope that the PC is not one of the elchepos that has the RAM soldered to the mother board and can't be upgraded.
