I'm using a PC with the following specs,
Intel(R) Core (TM) i3-7100 CPU @3.90 GHz
4.00 RAM (3.90 GB Usable)
64.Bit OS, x64 based Processor
Recently I upgraded my PC to Windows 10 from Windows 8. Since the upgrade, the PC seems to be lagging. Sometimes it freezes and takes a long time to load a webpage. Is this because of Windows 10? Are there specs not enough to perform Windows 10 tasks? I'm not much aware of PC hardware and I feel I've made wrong decisions at the moment. Any help regarding this is much appreciated. Thank you
