Global Warming is Mann made.
The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
Wainui thinks he knows it all.
Yep..."The Eurasian blackbird was introduced to NZ from 1862. "
All the imports do well, not picky as they are...
Thrushes, Mynahs, waxeyes, sparrows....
Ex-pctek
I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.
Dr Lester Levy
I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.
Leonard Cohen
Not as destructive as a lot of other things brought into the country:
tahr, deer, stoats, weasils, goats and of course rabbits.
At an early age we knocked a few of the above off and if we had some of those ar auto thingy's there would have been quite a few more bite the dust.
lurking.
a lot of it was to make NZ similar to the UK. basically have all the things they liked overseas.
fresh water fish to go fish, dear to hunt, rabbits for food and skins. possums brought in to make a fur trade. birds and plants brought because they look nice.
plenty of pest plants where brought in for peoples gardens.
basically just a side effect of an era where they didn't really know or care about the consequences.
unfortunately that still continues today.
Tweak it till it breaks
My family motto (swans, ducks,pheasants, geese, quail and pukes) "If it flies it dies"
Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.
Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
