    bellbird
    HUAWEI B618 modem

    Email from Spark advising they are sending a free upgraded modem. I have little understanding of modems so am wondering what the difference will be from the B315. eg Will streaming TVNZ on Demand from my Galaxy A10 to TV be less stuttery. thanks
    wainuitech
    Re: HUAWEI B618 modem

    May be better then again may make no Difference.

    What you will have to do is any wireless devices will need to be reconnected as the SSID and password will be different.
