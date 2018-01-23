Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Question A Twitter problem! Has Twitter got Dementia?

    My partner's twitter analytics HOME screen keeps telling her "You haven't Tweeted this month yet". However...

    1) She has posted lots of tweets this month!

    2) Furthermore, all her tweets show up on the analytics TWEETS page

    3) All her tweets show up where they are meant to. It's just the count on twitter analytics HOME screen that is wrong!

    Anyone else having this problem? How do we fix it? A google search didn't help.

    Is Twitter having a midlife crises or maybe it's getting Dementia?
    Thanks in advance.

    PS She doesn't wish me to share her twitter ID. It's about women's matters.
    Turn off the notifications? I don't use it so I have no idea if it has such a thing, but I would be looking at disabling it's "reports" and not worrying about what their site tells her.
