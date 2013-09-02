Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:53 PM #1
    DakotaNZ
    DakotaNZ is online now
    Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Posts
    94

    Default Alternative to Sky Sport?

    Hey guys, thinking about dropping sky sport, are there any other cheaper alternative, maybe a streaming app or anything like that you would recommend? Mostly interested in NZ Rugby, Golf and Cricket. Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:03 PM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,644

    Default Re: Alternative to Sky Sport?

    Unfortunately Sky have a monopoly on the market in New Zealand with some sports for several years.

    Is it sport in other country's as well ?

    So BIG question -- legally ?

    Spark had a go a while back but no idea how that went, I know some had huge problems

    Other programs (for example Netflix) if someone has a Account in that country they can share it ( questionable on legal) along sometimes with a VPN to trick the servers to think you are in a different country.
    Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 06:08 PM.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:23 PM #3
    Clod
    Clod is online now
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Posts
    252

    Default Re: Alternative to Sky Sport?

    I had a look earlier in the year at just subscribing to things like MotoGP etc, was way cheaper just to stick with Sky.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Sport ?
    By Woody in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 02-09-2013, 08:42 PM
  2. Oakley - Sport Frames
    By learning in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 29-05-2013, 06:02 PM
  3. Tye Me Kangaroo Down Sport
    By Lawrence in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 30-03-2013, 07:18 AM
  4. Are You Keen On Sport?
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 38
    Last Post: 19-03-2010, 08:54 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources