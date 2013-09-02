Hey guys, thinking about dropping sky sport, are there any other cheaper alternative, maybe a streaming app or anything like that you would recommend? Mostly interested in NZ Rugby, Golf and Cricket. Thanks.
Unfortunately Sky have a monopoly on the market in New Zealand with some sports for several years.
Is it sport in other country's as well ?
So BIG question -- legally ?
Spark had a go a while back but no idea how that went, I know some had huge problems
Other programs (for example Netflix) if someone has a Account in that country they can share it ( questionable on legal) along sometimes with a VPN to trick the servers to think you are in a different country.
I had a look earlier in the year at just subscribing to things like MotoGP etc, was way cheaper just to stick with Sky.
