I have reinstalled windows 10 version 1903 using my installation disc on my lenovo ideapad and I have a problem every time I restart my Pc..all my saved files (fotos..documents) disappear..what can I do to stop this, can anyone help
I have reinstalled windows 10 version 1903 using my installation disc on my lenovo ideapad and I have a problem every time I restart my Pc..all my saved files (fotos..documents) disappear..what can I do to stop this, can anyone help
Is this a brand new fresh install after wiping all partitions or reinstalling over the original ?
Sounds a little like you may have more than one Profile (just a guess). To check open C drive / Users. You should have only Your Profile (name), Public and the hidden Default (if hidden files are selected)
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
Bookmarks