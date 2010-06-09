Results 1 to 2 of 2
    rocco
    Default Disappearing files

    I have reinstalled windows 10 version 1903 using my installation disc on my lenovo ideapad and I have a problem every time I restart my Pc..all my saved files (fotos..documents) disappear..what can I do to stop this, can anyone help
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Disappearing files

    Is this a brand new fresh install after wiping all partitions or reinstalling over the original ?

    Sounds a little like you may have more than one Profile (just a guess). To check open C drive / Users. You should have only Your Profile (name), Public and the hidden Default (if hidden files are selected)
