Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:25 PM #1
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,071

    Default Covid Tracer App

    How many of you guys have it installed?

    Read many negative feed backs.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:43 PM #2
    Kame
    Kame is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    1,145

    Default Re: Covid Tracer App

    I don't install spyware.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:26 PM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,635

    Default Re: Covid Tracer App

    Got it installed, don't care if the govt know where I go.

    If People are worried about that sort of thing they better leave their smart phones at home when they go out as that tracks you everywhere, can tell you when and where you went, how long it took and various other information. Google and apple can pin point your location to within about 3 mtrs.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. COVID-19 Traced to Chinese Miners Back in 2012
    By zqwerty in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 17-08-2020, 09:33 AM
  2. COVID-19 vaccine?
    By Billy in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 23-04-2020, 01:22 PM
  3. Covid-19 - Self Isolate
    By Paul.Cov in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 181
    Last Post: 20-04-2020, 08:14 PM
  4. Which retailer in NZ sell this: 2GB kit, Ballistix Tracer, PC2-6400
    By PedalSlammer in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 27
    Last Post: 11-06-2007, 09:48 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources