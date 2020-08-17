How many of you guys have it installed?
Read many negative feed backs.
How many of you guys have it installed?
Read many negative feed backs.
I don't install spyware.
Got it installed, don't care if the govt know where I go.
If People are worried about that sort of thing they better leave their smart phones at home when they go out as that tracks you everywhere, can tell you when and where you went, how long it took and various other information. Google and apple can pin point your location to within about 3 mtrs.
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
Bookmarks