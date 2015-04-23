So, I'm a complete computer buffoon seeking salvation!
Long story short, last night when I shut down my pc everything was the usual but when I turned on my pc today after work I hit the megatrends screen, it gave me two options I cant remember, but I hit F2 which said something along the lines of continue, that led me to a screen that just kept displaying a message about boot whenever I hit space or enter, so I gave up and just powered off the machine. What I'm left with now, is after powering on it doesn't even reach the megatrends screen, everything just stays black and nothing happens. All the LEDs are on, the fans are whirring away all happy like, but theres just nothing otherwise, no signal, no megatrends screen, and nothing when I hit the f-keys or delete etc.
What I have done so far is take out the cmos battery to see if that resets the bios (which I know nothing about, just took a stab in the dark) and yeah, that's about it.
Despair grips me.
