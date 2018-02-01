For anyone who can sort this one.
SWMBO, who is a loyal Microsoft Disciple, recently had a Win10 upgrade that caused her considerable grief.
It wiped all her games, uninstalled her Add Blocker, and then bombarded her with Adds and Pop-Ups, but wait turned her Webcam upside down on Skype.
It did all this after she had faithfully left it turned on as requested.
Well, the language was quite uncivil and divorce proceedings with Win10 were instigated immediately, and declared absolute within seconds.
Of course I found it too difficult to disguise my pleasure and got instructed to Fix this Fn thing.
Well, in the past the way to handle this was to reinstall the Win7 Driver for the Webcam, which I kept in its own folder on the Desktop.
Not this time, so as the song goes, Dont you ever let a chance go by oh Lord...... and Linux Mint was finally installed.
Well, all was good, until I got to Skype, and bugger me if the webcam wasnt upside down still.
Ok, to get technical, the Webcam is only upside-down on Skype.
I know from previous problems that the Webcam in some Asus computers is mounted upside-down physically, to make it fit, and flipped by the software.
So, in short, Mint 19.3 presents the Camera correctly (Using Cheese) but is upside-down only on Skype.
For my $0.1c worth it is a problem between some Asus Laptops and Skype, but I stand to be corrected.
I see there has been a couple of earthquakes recorded locally, and I think the cause of them was SWMBO was talking to to her Sister on Skype and she was upside-down (on screen) and I just mentioned in the background how well she was doing taking up Yoga at the tender age of 75.
Sleeping Bag on the Sofa again tonight.
