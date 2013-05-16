Top marks to Win 10! After buying a second QHD monitor I found the HDMI link to my old PC's on-board video couldn't cope with the higher res. Didn't think of having to check HDMI ver!
Decided it was time to retire my 11 yr old big heavy home built PC, with 9 yr old mobo, to the knackers yard.
Bought an ex-lease Dell 9020 SFF with 250GB SSD with two Display Ports, fixing my monitor attachment problem. And, being so small, it fitted my desk so much better.
But, the best part, I didn't have to reinstall everything. The Win 10 that came with it was an OEM ver but my old one was Retail so was transferable. I had an image of my SSD drive but tested whether switching in a 'foreign' drive would work with an old C: drive from my wife's comp. After a couple of minutes it booted into windows with no drastic problems in evidence.
So, I then chucked my SSD in and it also fired up with no apparent problems. Over a day or so it went about downloading various more appropriate drivers and is running just fine. Win 10 (Insider version) activated no problem so all good with MS.
Call me a happy chappie!
There may be non-optimum drivers still there that should be fixed over time but the computer is functioning just fine now (as far as I am aware!). But, of course, any new install of windows has to find drivers as well.
Of course, some installations may be better served with a re-install, but it may be useful info for some.
