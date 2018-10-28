On the news the panic over the DOS attacks.
We' take it seriously they say.....well why aren't protections in place in the first place?
And NZ is about to do a plasma trial for covid treatment, have they not read the already done trials that show it isn't effective?
This is something the crops up all the time, medical trials that have already been done overseas, already finished and conclusions already reached. But then, and only then, NZ does one.
Husband was asked to participate in one a while back...some pill for diabetes.
Well, the overseas ones said it was NOT for type 1's only type 2's and didn't work out well anyway. But they wanted him to do it, ages after. And while the GP would be paid, husband wouldn't. Yeah right.
