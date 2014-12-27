Results 1 to 1 of 1
    WalOne
    WalOne
    Jan 2005
    Ellerslie
    5,248

    Default Flight through the Corinth Canal

    Click HERE

    Hungarian Peter Besenyei flies through the famous Corinth Canal in Greece. The canal is 6.4km-long and is only 21.4m-wide.

    Forget the Star Wars animations, this is for real

    Nice precision flying
    Last edited by WalOne; Today at 01:04 PM.
    I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.

    Dr Lester Levy

    I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.

    Leonard Cohen
