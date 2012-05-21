We have a very noisy Tui who appears to be in love with his own reflection on our window. He makes a lot of noise and pecks loudly on the glass. Even our cat trying to get at him from our side of the glass has no effect on him whatsoever.
Awww......poor birdy. No others around for him?
Block the reflection.
Ex-pctek
