We have fibre to the house using a Fritz box 7490 router. At present there is a Cisco RE1000 range extender in the living room, maybe 6 metres from the router. I have had complaints from visiting family members that the connection to the lounge, about 4 metres from the extender is slow, so they tend to use a bedroom close to the router. The range extender is one that we were given prior to fibre.
It is impractical to run a LAN cable as the house is in two wings separated by a flat roof, it would be possible underfloor, through the basement garage, but not at my age (80+). Is the problem inherent in the range extender system, or would a new one help? If so any recommendations would be welcome.
Bookmarks