Thread: Printer

After endless hassles with my canon (and the replacement which lasted a week) I have bought this:
https://www.epson.co.nz/products/eco...sp?groupid=113
$20 ink bottle, 4500 pages black, 7500 colour....
We'll see how long I actually get.
Wasn't cheap but so far so good.
Epson isn't well supported with Linux so I am stuck with manual duplex but I can live with that.
And before the laser people jump in I checked all them too.....It needed to be not much more than $300, less was better....have cheap toner/ink and do a LOT of pages.
I spent ages searching for something.
Including here:
https://costperpage.nz/
Which you can filter by price, laser, ink, multifunction (or not) etc....
Brother was close, but no-one had stock.
