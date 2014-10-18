Thread: Printer

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Default Printer

    After endless hassles with my canon (and the replacement which lasted a week) I have bought this:

    https://www.epson.co.nz/products/eco...sp?groupid=113

    $20 ink bottle, 4500 pages black, 7500 colour....
    We'll see how long I actually get.

    Wasn't cheap but so far so good.

    Epson isn't well supported with Linux so I am stuck with manual duplex but I can live with that.

    And before the laser people jump in I checked all them too.....It needed to be not much more than $300, less was better....have cheap toner/ink and do a LOT of pages.

    I spent ages searching for something.
    Including here:

    https://costperpage.nz/

    Which you can filter by price, laser, ink, multifunction (or not) etc....

    Brother was close, but no-one had stock.
    Default Re: Printer

    Me too during lockdown v1 but I hate printers at the best of time, and their cheap, rattly plastic box feel so gave up.

    Think I need a PA.
