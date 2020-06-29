Same old, same old!
I am being forced to install the latest Feature Update (2004) even though I had put a 90 day pause on it.
I just installed the Feature Update 2 days ago using the Restart through Windows Update even though there was a 90 day pause on it.
I believe there was a new iteration of 2004 out before the last update 2 days ago
I have now done the Feature Update several times over the last 2-3 months
Each time the Feature Update appears to install OK but then I start having problems.
On Google Chrome I get "Sync Paused" periodically and have to re-enter my password.
I see that other people in various forums have had the same problem
I also periodically get asked to re-enter passwords for 2 of 3 accounts on MS Outlook 2016 (perhaps every hour or so)
I find the 2 problems very annoying and have yet to see any resolution.
After a day or so I end up by reverting to Version 1909, and the problems disappear.
A couple of times I have had problems with reverting to 1909 and have had to use an image I created using Macrium Reflect.
I have been creating an image for some time now right before any Feature Update, even this morning, just in case, you never know.
Any ideas how to resolve the problems I am having.
Note I had given Feedback to Microsoft through the Windows Update Page but no response
Bookmarks