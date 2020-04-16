My wife and I have been watching some Zoom meetings put out by our local U3A. I have a laptop hooked up to our TV & stereo so we can watch streamed movies, concerts etc on the big screen in comfort with good sound. Audio/video go to the TV via HDMI and the digital audio signal goes from the TV to the stereo through a SPDF connection. All works just as it should - except when using Zoom. Then the sound insists on coming out via the laptop speakers, even though the default audio output is set to the HDMI. I can connect a pair of speakers to the laptop speaker socket so we can hear what's going on with reasonable sound, but my question is, why do I have to do this? It is almost as if Zoom somehow overrides the audio output setting, forcing it come out via the laptop audio.
