Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:47 AM #1
    Misty
    Misty is online now
    Photographic enthusiast Misty's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Birkenhead, North Shore, AK (amongst the bush)
    Posts
    2,448

    Default Problem with keyboard? - or something else?

    I have a very fast Windows 10 desktop, gaming standard, because I have found I need it for photo-editing. A short while ago I bought a new wireless Logitech keyboard and mouse. Quite often when I start typing I find that the letters just do not appear. This happened when I first started typing this post, however, now that I am steadily typing all is well, which is standard. On occasion when this happens the letters I have typed start to appear quite a few seconds after, so there is some time-lag happening. However, sometimes the letters do not appear when I first start and I have to be very patient.

    One thing I have tried is changing the batteries from the GP Alkaline that came with the keyboard. Now have Energizers, but the problem persists!

    Have not yet tried a different keyboard, but will borrow one if you think it would be useful.

    Something else which happens is that I highlight a piece of text, then copy, then click outside of the highlighted area to un-highlight. However, nothing happens, I click again and again and the text remains highlighted. So, my recent thinking is that the essential problem is connected with the wireless keyboard and mouse combination. Have just had a thought, that I should put the dongle (or whatever it is called) in a different USB connection - fingers crossed!

    What thoughts please?
    Affinity Photo 1.8 (marvellous)
    Lightroom 6
    Nik Collection
    Sumatra for PDF
    Speccy
    AZZ Cardfile
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:18 AM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,760

    Default Re: Problem with keyboard? - or something else?

    1) test with a wired USB kb & mouse , to confirm its a wireless kb issue

    try moving the kb dongle to a front USB port ( or back USB port)
    try the wireless KB on another PC/laptop

    how old is that wireless kb ?
    any lag with the wireless mouse ? (seems yes from what you've said)
    is win10 trying to download updates in the background , or any AV doing scans ?

    perhaps USB ports are going into sleep mode too quickly : disable USB power save in device manger , USB .

    I'd bet its a wireless KB/mouse issue .
    There may even be something interfering with its wireless connection to the dongle . Or its faulty/bad design .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Keyboard problem
    By Shiner in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 26-06-2010, 09:52 AM
  2. Keyboard problem
    By nana rose in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 22-07-2003, 01:36 PM
  3. Keyboard Problem
    By Donnis in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 19-06-2003, 10:23 AM
  4. Keyboard Problem
    By Donnis in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 16-06-2003, 12:23 PM
  5. Keyboard? problem
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-01-2000, 05:30 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources