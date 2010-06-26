I have a very fast Windows 10 desktop, gaming standard, because I have found I need it for photo-editing. A short while ago I bought a new wireless Logitech keyboard and mouse. Quite often when I start typing I find that the letters just do not appear. This happened when I first started typing this post, however, now that I am steadily typing all is well, which is standard. On occasion when this happens the letters I have typed start to appear quite a few seconds after, so there is some time-lag happening. However, sometimes the letters do not appear when I first start and I have to be very patient.
One thing I have tried is changing the batteries from the GP Alkaline that came with the keyboard. Now have Energizers, but the problem persists!
Have not yet tried a different keyboard, but will borrow one if you think it would be useful.
Something else which happens is that I highlight a piece of text, then copy, then click outside of the highlighted area to un-highlight. However, nothing happens, I click again and again and the text remains highlighted. So, my recent thinking is that the essential problem is connected with the wireless keyboard and mouse combination. Have just had a thought, that I should put the dongle (or whatever it is called) in a different USB connection - fingers crossed!
What thoughts please?
