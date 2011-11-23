We are under the flight path to Auckland Airport and usually have jet planes roaring overhead but since the border has been closed there have been none.
Air New Zealand must be doing it hard plus the other airlines and the duty free stores at the airport must be closed.
Luckily we are not in any business that relies on tourists. I am retired and SWMBO works for a bank in the international department and is, at present, working from home.
How is everybody else doing? Hopefully the border closure is not hurting you too much.
Bookmarks