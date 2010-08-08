Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Light bulbs - how much wattage do you use?

    I am tidying up and one is looking at the spare light bulbs we have here and moving to LEDs, a bit more than half are now CFLs. I have been looking at the different wattages.

    For a typical room say a bedroom, toilet (no bath), hallways and lounges how much wattage (equiv to the old incandescent system) do you use? We typically use 100W for bedrooms, maybe a 40W for a small toilets etc .. 40W for hallways. Prob 80W for lounges which I have said is a bit dim but they said they don't do much reading in there. Bathrooms and kitchens a brighter 75W.

    We also don't have much free standing reading lamps - do you guys use those?


    Re: Light bulbs - how much wattage do you use?

    I'm not much use on the wattage question - we would have followed your suggestions pretty much pre LED. We have converted the house to all LED since moving in - we got an electrician to change all of the recessed lights in the lounge, hallways, kitchen and porch over to LED in one painful hit to the wallet. However in the process we got rid of the prime source for the loss of warm air in those rooms - up through the old light fittings.

    Any other changes to LED for individual lights or free standing lamps I checked the lamp packages to get lamps with wattage that approximated what was already in existing sockets. We also had a local independent lighting retailer (not one of the usual chains) who was good at advising on brands and wattages.

    In the house all beds have free standing lamps beside them, and my wife has one behind her Lazyboy because she needs the direct illumination for her handwork and reading. I also like free standing lamps behind me when watching TV rather than ceiling lamps that can be very distracting and visually tiring.

    I also changed all of the house lights to LED bulbs in our campervan, so as to achieve power savings and hence battery life between charges when we are camping away from a power site.
    Re: Light bulbs - how much wattage do you use?

    There were a few of those old low watt bulbs here when I came but a lot of old school ones, inc a 200w in my brothers room. Which he used as well as 2 lamps.
    I changed the lot to LED, everywhere in house.

    These mainly:

    https://greenled.co.nz/classic-a60-b...-warranty.html

    Last well, I also used Bright white in his room, brighter for him than the warm ones....
    Re: Light bulbs - how much wattage do you use?

    Yes, that bright white versus warm makes a lot of difference depending upon what effect you want to achieve.
