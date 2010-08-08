I am tidying up and one is looking at the spare light bulbs we have here and moving to LEDs, a bit more than half are now CFLs. I have been looking at the different wattages.
For a typical room say a bedroom, toilet (no bath), hallways and lounges how much wattage (equiv to the old incandescent system) do you use? We typically use 100W for bedrooms, maybe a 40W for a small toilets etc .. 40W for hallways. Prob 80W for lounges which I have said is a bit dim but they said they don't do much reading in there. Bathrooms and kitchens a brighter 75W.
We also don't have much free standing reading lamps - do you guys use those?
Cheers.
Bookmarks