https://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-pos...stract-drivers
You don't have to be really intelligent to work for the gummit
Ken
https://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-pos...stract-drivers
You don't have to be really intelligent to work for the gummit
Ken
Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
You got that right kenj.
OMG the comment "drivers who are following the State Highway 1 sign could drive into your window" REALLY? sure driving along in the middle of town and sh1t make a hard 90 degree right angle turn to drive straight into a bunch of shop fronts.
Should be more like if any driver thought that they shouldn't be driving
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
Or to be the Governmenthttps://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-pos...stract-drivers
You don't have to be really intelligent to work for the gummit
Ken
Bookmarks