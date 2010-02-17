Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Real Fast Tech Support

    Son finally rang...emailing me this pic....been messing with his new game and computer for 3 hours, some big problem with his (GTX1080, he couldn't remember what it is) graphics card...
    Looked like rubbish, bad game settings etc.

    It took me about 2 seconds to diagnose it.

    Big clue in the Graphics Card bit in that game setting screenshot...

    Where is the cable plugged in, I said......it's only got HDMI he said.

    Nope it doesn't, it has HDMI and some DVI type, also his motherboard has an HDMI, I couldn't remember that, but guessed.

    Yep, he had it plugged into the onboard.......LOL.
    He's A)Happy game is going now and B)Rather pissed off he did such a thing
    Ex-pctek
    Re: Real Fast Tech Support

    FTW
    Re: Real Fast Tech Support

    Yep, he had it plugged into the onboard.......LOL.
    He's A)Happy game is going now and B)Rather pissed off he did such a thing
    Its super easy to do if not paying attention. Did it myself today, Plugged in the VGA (onboard) from my KVM Switch -- Oh No change of light on Monitor --- Twit - Wrong connection, this has a graphic card LOL
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
Resources