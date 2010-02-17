Son finally rang...emailing me this pic....been messing with his new game and computer for 3 hours, some big problem with his (GTX1080, he couldn't remember what it is) graphics card...
Looked like rubbish, bad game settings etc.
It took me about 2 seconds to diagnose it.
Big clue in the Graphics Card bit in that game setting screenshot...
Where is the cable plugged in, I said......it's only got HDMI he said.
Nope it doesn't, it has HDMI and some DVI type, also his motherboard has an HDMI, I couldn't remember that, but guessed.
Yep, he had it plugged into the onboard.......LOL.
He's A)Happy game is going now and B)Rather pissed off he did such a thing
