  Today, 10:39 AM
    Roscoe
    Now that you're retired what do you do all day?

    I love listening to the radio and usually listen all morning while occasionally reading one of the many books I have. In the afternoon I will listen to a few CDs and then at 3.30 I watch a nature programme on Choice. At some time in the afternoon I do time on the exercycle and through the day I often have a look at FB and this forum. I check in on my email and reply to any that need it, not forgetting morning and afternoon tea and lunch.

    When this Covid thing is over we are, once again, thinking about going away in our motorhome. We have taken our motorhome from Cape Reinga to Bluff and enjoy revisiting some places we have been and some places we have not been before.

    All in all, I do not become bored as I seem to find enough things to keep me occupied.

    But I do understand that for some people, finding something to fill their day can be a bit of a chore. Just recently I invited a retired couple to join us in a Zoom meeting at 9.30am but the declined as 9.30 was too early in the morning - getting up at that time makes the day too long.

    So while my day may not be considered exciting, I do have enough to do to keep me going. So what do you do all day?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
  Today, 11:00 AM
    kenj
    Re: Now that you're retired what do you do all day?

    I get up at 6am every day. Cuppa coffee, see what the news is on the net then off for a 3K walk with my 88yr old friend who has been my walking mate for 20 years. He still walks faster than me at that age

    Reading, a bit of TV and mucking about on the laptop are my inside things. Gardening is my outside thing. Get a lot of people walking past while outside so talk a bit to them. We have been where we are for 25 years so know heaps of people

    Gosh retirement is tough. I still miss my school driving job a year after retiring though. Dealing with kids kept me young.

    Ken
  Today, 11:22 AM
    allblack
    Re: Now that you're retired what do you do all day?

    I go to work everyday to pay for all you old bastards slacking off! hahaha
  Today, 11:24 AM
    allblack
    Re: Now that you're retired what do you do all day?

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    We have taken our motorhome from Cape Reinga to Bluff and enjoy revisiting some places we have been and some places we have not been before.
    Seriously want to do that, and then throw it on a boat and do the same around Aussie, and then North America, and then . . .
  Today, 11:42 AM
    kenj
    Re: Now that you're retired what do you do all day?

    Quote Originally Posted by allblack View Post
    I go to work everyday to pay for all you old bastards slacking off! hahaha
    Someone has to do it for us. I worked till I was 76 though.

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
  Today, 12:29 PM
    Roscoe
    Re: Now that you're retired what do you do all day?

    Quote Originally Posted by allblack View Post
    Seriously want to do that, and then throw it on a boat and do the same around Aussie, and then North America, and then . . .
    The initial outlay is the hard part. We moved to a cheaper part of town and had enough to purchase a new small motorhome ($80,000 - two berth) but if you want a six berth you will need $150,000 second hand so you will need to start saving now.

    Doing the country in a self contained motorhome is definitely the way to go, but it needs to be SC and you need to join the NZ Motorhome and Caravan Association. Joining the association gives you access to camping grounds for about $6 per person per night - no facilities which is why you need to be SC - compared with a camping ground with all facilities which costs about $35 per night. We have found that the membership (joining fee $150 and $90 per year) pays for itself in no time. The association has camping grounds all over the country. We really enjoy the motorhoming life.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
