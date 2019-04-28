I love listening to the radio and usually listen all morning while occasionally reading one of the many books I have. In the afternoon I will listen to a few CDs and then at 3.30 I watch a nature programme on Choice. At some time in the afternoon I do time on the exercycle and through the day I often have a look at FB and this forum. I check in on my email and reply to any that need it, not forgetting morning and afternoon tea and lunch.
When this Covid thing is over we are, once again, thinking about going away in our motorhome. We have taken our motorhome from Cape Reinga to Bluff and enjoy revisiting some places we have been and some places we have not been before.
All in all, I do not become bored as I seem to find enough things to keep me occupied.
But I do understand that for some people, finding something to fill their day can be a bit of a chore. Just recently I invited a retired couple to join us in a Zoom meeting at 9.30am but the declined as 9.30 was too early in the morning - getting up at that time makes the day too long.
So while my day may not be considered exciting, I do have enough to do to keep me going. So what do you do all day?
