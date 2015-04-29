Hi All
I use my personal laptop usually only when traveling for work, which used to be a few times a month. Since COVID, I haven't traveled since March, so I hadn't used my laptop since then either.
So I thought today I should log in to it and download some windows updates.
Previously, I never really had a problem with the battery - it would hold it's charge shorter than when it was new, which is expected as it's about 5 or 6 years old now. But apart from that never really any battery problem, and the battery would still last for hours, enough for my needs.
But, now the battery shows as 0% available (plugged in) but does not charge.
At first I thought it's just run flat over the last 5-6 months, so just leaving it plugged in would recharge it. But after many hours it still shows "0% available - plugged in", in the status. The battery LED indicator flashes bettwen green and red.
I've had a read on various forums, some people say this will happen if the battery charge is drained to absolute zero, to the point that the laptop/charger will not realise a battery is even present that needs charging.
Here's what I've tried so far:
- Laptop runs fine when connected to mains power, so it doesn't seem to be a charger problem, or a plug / powerpoint problem. I tried 2 different power points, just to be sure
- I tried going to device manager, and uninstalling both the battery charging drivers, then letting them reinstall on next startup (and also checking for updates) - didn't solve it
- The battery status, even though it says "0% available - plugged in" - has the little animation on the battery icon moving, which usually means battery is charging, but it always stays as 0%
- Tried totally removing the battery and running on mains power, that works
- Tried removing the battery and putting it back to see if that somehow reset something, no luck
Is there anything else I can try, or is the only solution a new battery?
