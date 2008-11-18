Hi all,
Over the last couple of weeks input devices on my PC have started lagging. Not all the time and not often, but very strongly when they do. Keystrokes not registering, cursor movement seconds behind where it should be and moving in slow motion, etc.
Occasionally both my keyboard and mouse both fail to respond completely.
On a much smaller sample size of time used, I have not had this issue with a second (wired) keyboard. I'm planning on getting a wired mouse and running with a full wired setup for a while to test, however this isn't ideal as this will involve either buying relatively pricey accessories or having wrist pain
I've tried replacing the batteries in both my mouse and keyboard and uninstalling the drivers. My mouse/keyboard are the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic ones. Nothing in my PC setup or around the room has changed since this has started happening.
As I'm typing this, the wiresless mouse input is lagging but the wired keyboard is not, so I'm reasonably comfident it is down to the input system.
Any advice or areas to look into would be very appreciated,
Cheers
