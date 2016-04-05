Hi
I have an old Sony VAIO laptop (VPCF137) which was running very slowly - up to 15 minutes to start up completely. I ran a System Recovery from the recovery partition, resetting the laptop to factory. This means I now have Windows 7 Ultimate 64 bit, but it seems I cannot update the laptop at all. Windows Update does not work - not surprising with Windows 7 no longer supported, and I cannot find Service Pack 1 for Windows 7 64 bit anywhere. I can download software (Microsoft Edge for example) but when I then try to run the install program I get a message that the program cannot find an internet connection (the same internet connection that was used to download the install program!). I'm guessing most of my problems are related to outdated drivers from the initial installation.
Am I wasting my time or is there a way I can get Win 7 running again? I realise I can throw Linux on the laptop (and I may set up dual-boot at some stage) but I can't believe that Microsoft would basically pull the plug on people starting again. Other than the slowness, the laptop was still fully functional before the recovery, and in fact was prompting me to install Windows Updates just last week.
Any advice appreciated.
