Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:13 AM #1
    Miami Steve
    Miami Steve is online now
    Jungle Bhoy
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Paradise
    Posts
    361

    Unhappy Reinstall Windows 7 Ultimate - 64 Bit

    Hi

    I have an old Sony VAIO laptop (VPCF137) which was running very slowly - up to 15 minutes to start up completely. I ran a System Recovery from the recovery partition, resetting the laptop to factory. This means I now have Windows 7 Ultimate 64 bit, but it seems I cannot update the laptop at all. Windows Update does not work - not surprising with Windows 7 no longer supported, and I cannot find Service Pack 1 for Windows 7 64 bit anywhere. I can download software (Microsoft Edge for example) but when I then try to run the install program I get a message that the program cannot find an internet connection (the same internet connection that was used to download the install program!). I'm guessing most of my problems are related to outdated drivers from the initial installation.

    Am I wasting my time or is there a way I can get Win 7 running again? I realise I can throw Linux on the laptop (and I may set up dual-boot at some stage) but I can't believe that Microsoft would basically pull the plug on people starting again. Other than the slowness, the laptop was still fully functional before the recovery, and in fact was prompting me to install Windows Updates just last week.

    Any advice appreciated.
    Last edited by Miami Steve; Today at 10:15 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:12 AM #2
    dugimodo
    dugimodo is online now
    amateur expert dugimodo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Posts
    7,985

    Default Re: Reinstall Windows 7 Ultimate - 64 Bit

    Does it have a windows key on the bottom or under the battery? if so you could use it to do a clean windows 10 install.
    Ryzen 2700X, 16Gb DDR4RAM, 512GB M.2 NVME SSD, MSI GTX1070
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:36 AM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,587

    Default Re: Reinstall Windows 7 Ultimate - 64 Bit

    What you can do is download the W7 ISO and try a repair install over the top of the current, that will have SP1 included. The W7 ISO can still be downloaded from MS like Dugimodo suggested BUT it has to be a retail key, the Sticker on the bottom wont work thats OEM.

    You can still get the legit ISO from MS via a third Party Tool https://www.heidoc.net/joomla/techno...-download-tool (just tried it and downloaded fine) Select The Windows 7 August Option.

    Not to sure if they will accept OEM Keys, I'll give it a go soon and let you know,

    Click image for larger version.  Name: W7 August.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 15.3 KB  ID: 10469

    Its a catch 22 with the updates, W7 no SP wont update due to the update module being to old, so it needs updates in to allow the rest, BUT it goes around in circles as it cant update because of its age.

    BUT like everything do a complete System Image BEFORE to try it, just in case it turns to custard.
    Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 11:38 AM.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Windows 7 Ultimate will not install
    By mzee in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 05-04-2016, 08:31 PM
  2. Windows 7 Ultimate: is this normal?
    By braindead in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 27-06-2014, 04:14 PM
  3. Windows 7 Ultimate not using all RAM?
    By ZacDaMan72 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 12-12-2013, 02:21 PM
  4. windows 7 ultimate
    By teboy in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 23-08-2012, 11:06 AM
  5. Windows 7 Ultimate won't load
    By dpDesignz in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 24-01-2011, 07:58 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources