I have a mailing list for a cycling group with 190 members. I used to be able to mailout to them notifications of upcoming events etc. with no problems. Lately my messages are coming back "too many addresses" A workaround was to split the list into two halves. Now it has come back and anything over 10 addressees is too many. I know the ISP is trying to cut down on spammers but I am not one. At 10 messages a time the event I was notifying of cancellation would have had people turning up at the startline before they had been told it was cancelled. (ISP is 2 degrees but I think they 'buy' the service)
Second problem: Is there anywhere I can store this mailing list. The list in on my desktop and I am using thunderbird. NO-ONE has any access to it. If I were to pop my clogs, fall off my perch, someone would have to go right back to square one and start collecting addresses.Is there anywhere where I could store these addresses where others could have access. Printing out the list from Tbird would need a whole ream of paper because Tbird prints out all the blank spaces from all the statistics it holds for each address.
