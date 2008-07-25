voda wants to move me from adsl to wireless. What realistic speeds can I espect. Currently I have cabinet 50 mtr from my boundry and adsl is giving 60Mb down and 25 up. I do have fibre on the building so maybe that is the way to go?
Piva
Fibre all the way if you can. It will be much more stable
