Thread: Blank Screen

I bought a new computer and it was ok for an house then a blank screen
I' getting power to the monitor
changed monitor
changed video cables
Re seeded the video card
reboot several times
Any suggestions?
With the Computer completely off (not reboot) then turn on does the screen show any message Eg: No Signal, or change from off Black to slightly lighter, OR Show the BIOS Screen, anything at all ?
