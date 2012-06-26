Thread: Blank Screen

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Blank Screen

    Blank Screen

    I bought a new computer and it was ok for an house then a blank screen
    I' getting power to the monitor
    changed monitor
    changed video cables
    Re seeded the video card
    reboot several times
    Any suggestions?
    Re: Blank Screen

    With the Computer completely off (not reboot) then turn on does the screen show any message Eg: No Signal, or change from off Black to slightly lighter, OR Show the BIOS Screen, anything at all ?
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
