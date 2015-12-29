Today I disconnected my new tower to reconnect the old tower to tidy up the old tower before selling. Unfortunately (I have other words too!), when I reconnected the new tower again, the second monitor, which has been working absolutely fine went on strike. I use Windows 10. Have checked all of the connections and power is getting through to the second monitor, etc. (the power light flashes).
The problem is that Windows 10 is not detecting the second monitor - it only shows one. I have tried in Display hitting "Detect" but no go! I have tried re-booting, etc.
Went onto the web, being very careful of all of the "helpful" and highlighted suggestions to download this and that One suggestion, which did not seem to fit my predicament at all, but still I carried through, was to try updating my drivers for the video card and the monitors. Using Microsoft, I updated the video card, plus Microsoft told me that my Monitor driver (it only sees one of course at this stage) is fully up-to-date. I tried Display "Detect" again, but no joy! I cannot think that it is one of the cables, because everything was working fine before my little project.
What else can I try please?
