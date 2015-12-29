Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Misty
    Second Monitor has stopped working

    Today I disconnected my new tower to reconnect the old tower to tidy up the old tower before selling. Unfortunately (I have other words too!), when I reconnected the new tower again, the second monitor, which has been working absolutely fine went on strike. I use Windows 10. Have checked all of the connections and power is getting through to the second monitor, etc. (the power light flashes).

    The problem is that Windows 10 is not detecting the second monitor - it only shows one. I have tried in Display hitting "Detect" but no go! I have tried re-booting, etc.

    Went onto the web, being very careful of all of the "helpful" and highlighted suggestions to download this and that One suggestion, which did not seem to fit my predicament at all, but still I carried through, was to try updating my drivers for the video card and the monitors. Using Microsoft, I updated the video card, plus Microsoft told me that my Monitor driver (it only sees one of course at this stage) is fully up-to-date. I tried Display "Detect" again, but no joy! I cannot think that it is one of the cables, because everything was working fine before my little project.

    What else can I try please?
    dugimodo
    Re: Second Monitor has stopped working

    Have you tried switching the monitors connections with each other?
    wainuitech
    Re: Second Monitor has stopped working

    Try the actual Driver software for the Graphic Card, the full install from the manufacture, not the one that MS downloads.

    The MS one is not the full and sometimes all functions of the cards dont work.
    Misty
    Re: Second Monitor has stopped working

    Well, wainui, I have gone to the manufacturer and downloaded an updated driver. Unfortunately, this has not worked. Still, thanks for the suggestion!
