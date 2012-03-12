Results 1 to 4 of 4
  Today, 11:40 AM #1
    Default Event Viewer and ...?

    What is the tool commonly used to check system health and issues?

    Event viewer is one and another one is, something ... monitor.

    Just slipped out of my mind. sigh, sigh. getting really old.
  Today, 12:09 PM #2
    Default Re: Event Viewer and ...?

    As Admin in CMD


    sfc /scannow

    dism /online / cleanup-image / checkhealth
    dism /online /cleanup-image / restorehealth

    chkdsk C: /f /r /x

    The parameters for this command are: /f option will attempt to fix any found errors /r option will locate for bad sectors and recovery any readable information /x option will force the volume youre about to check to be dismounted before the utility begins a scan If the C: drive is in use, type Y to run a scan at your PCs next restart. If so, exit Command Prompt and restart the computer.
  Today, 12:26 PM #3
    Default Re: Event Viewer and ...?

    Nope.

    It's something end with ... monitor.

    It doesn't do the repair, only shows the health conditions of the PC.
  Today, 12:36 PM #4
    Default Re: Event Viewer and ...?

    OK ... Retrieved my memory ... it's called Reliability History
