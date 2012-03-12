What is the tool commonly used to check system health and issues?
Event viewer is one and another one is, something ... monitor.
Just slipped out of my mind. sigh, sigh. getting really old.
As Admin in CMD
sfc /scannow
dism /online / cleanup-image / checkhealth
dism /online /cleanup-image / restorehealth
chkdsk C: /f /r /x
The parameters for this command are: /f option will attempt to fix any found errors /r option will locate for bad sectors and recovery any readable information /x option will force the volume youre about to check to be dismounted before the utility begins a scan If the C: drive is in use, type Y to run a scan at your PCs next restart. If so, exit Command Prompt and restart the computer.
Nope.
It's something end with ... monitor.
It doesn't do the repair, only shows the health conditions of the PC.
OK ... Retrieved my memory ... it's called Reliability History
