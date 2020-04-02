Results 1 to 2 of 2
  #1
    bk T
    Default How to download a Facebook video?

    I have been trying very hard to download a Facebook video but just couldn't do it.

    Can anyone help?

    Cheers
  #2
    wainuitech
    Default Re: How to download a Facebook video?

    Theres several ways.

    One is to use an online downloader, something like https://www.getfvid.com/ You open the page, then in another tab on Facebook, right click the video you want, select "Show Video URL" highlight teh url, copy and paste it in the other page ( downloader) Then download, it opens in a new window, then right clcik teh playing video, save as - and save it to your computer.

    You can also use a download manager - some work better than others but one that does work 99.9% of the time is IDM - https://www.internetdownloadmanager.com/ Theres a free trial, then you have to pay for it. Its a once only payment, but well worth it if you download lots of Things. its simple to use just click on the bar at the top of the playing window
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
