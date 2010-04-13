Thread: Outlook

Is someone able to explain to me in language I can understand, why Microsoft have several "Outlooks". I have Outlook.com 'Free personal email and calendar' which I gather was previously Hotmail. This works as my email program, and seems OK. Then in Microsoft (Office) 365 I also have an email program called Outlook, which will not work whatever I try, and is in a totally different format, to the extent that it seems to be a totally different product. Very confusing.
How then do I get the 365 Outlook to work as well, so I can send mail from Word? Any ideas and suggestions?
