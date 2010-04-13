Thread: Outlook

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    Richard
    Is someone able to explain to me in language I can understand, why Microsoft have several "Outlooks". I have Outlook.com 'Free personal email and calendar' which I gather was previously Hotmail. This works as my email program, and seems OK. Then in Microsoft (Office) 365 I also have an email program called Outlook, which will not work whatever I try, and is in a totally different format, to the extent that it seems to be a totally different product. Very confusing.
    How then do I get the 365 Outlook to work as well, so I can send mail from Word? Any ideas and suggestions?
    because MS can do whatever they want . And they do , somtimes without really caring what customers actually wanted .

    All these Outlooks do cause alot of confusion .

    Outlook.com , thats the free email from MS (like a new hotmail)

    Outlook365 , Outlook2019 , Outlook2016 etc. Thats an email program . An app to download ,send receive emails . Sort of like the Old Outlook Express or Like Thunderbird
    It also has calendar function (scheduling , popup reminders, todo reminders) .

    Outlook365,2019 etc is alot more powerfull if used with company email(exchange) a/c setups . You can then easily share calandars, share inboxes & draft folders , send as another user etc
    try this :

    Save your document one more time.
    Click the File tab.
    Choose the Share command.
    Choose the E-Mail item found under the Share heading.
    Click the Send As Attachment button. At this point, Outlook takes over, and you compose your email message. When you send the message, your Word document is sent along as well.
    Sometimes it doesn't work if you are not using a Microsoft Account (Eg: Spark) not to sure about Gmail.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
