Hi,
My issue is that I am unable to change the wallpaper in Windows 10 version 1903, AND 1909.
Since upgrading Windows 10 version from version 1607, I did not have this problem. User accounts be it power users, users etc... had no problems changing wallpaper.
The administrator account however seems to be the only unaffected account as I can change the wallpaper with no problems. I thought this was an administrative issue, so created another "test" account with administrative issues to see if that was the issue, but encountered the same problem.
Tried creating a new administrative account by changing the User profile location back to C:\users (default location) in the registry with another test account; but no success
Copied "user.dat" from the only working administrator account into the default user folder; and created a new account with admin, power user rights but no success either
Things I've tried so far with no success:
--------------------------------------------------------------
*Enabling the option to "Remove background images (Where available) under "Ease of Access" menu
*Removed all options relating to 'Active Desktop' through the registry
*Group policy: Unchecked "Force a specific start background" //administrative templates//control panel//personalization (Local computer) or APPLIED to force this for ALL user accounts, and still nothing happens.
The only thing that HAS worked by using a customized icon instead of the (grey user icon) at lock screen and forced change for all user accounts; this worked
* I am not on a domain
*Reinstalled fresh installation and updated version of Windows version 1903 with same issues as abov;
Any ideas?
Cheers
Bookmarks